UFC 208 takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2017.
It is the promotion’s second show in the city and third in New York State since the ban on professional mixed martial arts was lifted in March 2016.
Latest MMA stories
Here is the latest fight card, with all fights listed here being announced as official by the UFC.
UFC 208 fight card
Women’s featherweight title: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Glover Teixeira
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne
Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. George Sullivan
Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier
Flyweight: Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique
Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev
Lightweight: Paul Felder vs. Gilbert Burns
Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.