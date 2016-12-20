UFC 208 takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2017.

It is the promotion’s second show in the city and third in New York State since the ban on professional mixed martial arts was lifted in March 2016.

Latest MMA stories

Here is the latest fight card, with all fights listed here being announced as official by the UFC.

UFC 208 fight card

Women’s featherweight title: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. George Sullivan

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier

Flyweight: Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

@Newsday

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Lightweight: Paul Felder vs. Gilbert Burns

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki