This is Cyborg’s division.

Even Dana White said it, and he should know since as UFC president, he established the promotion’s new women’s 145-pound featherweight division centering around Cris Cyborg Justino.

Only, Justino isn’t in Brooklyn to fight at UFC 208. Last December, she was flagged for a potential violation of the UFC’s drug-testing policy, administered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, and is currently disputing it. Before the positive test, Justino turned down two fights offered, saying she needed more time for her body to recover from a particularly difficult weight cut to 140 pounds in her last fight. (The positive test, Justino said, stemmed from medicine she’s taking to aid her recovery.)

That has led some to look unfavorably upon the inaugural title fight of Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie this Saturday at the Barclays Center.

“I understand, I understand,” de Randamie said Wednesday.

The Netherlands native was all smiles at UFC 208 media day, enjoying every minute of her turn in the headliners’ spotlight after just four UFC fights. Besides, she can’t control matchmaking.

“At the end of the day, it’s me versus Holly this weekend,” de Randamie said. “It’s not Cris versus me or Cris versus Holly. It’s Holly and me fighting, not Cris, so it is what it is, I’m sorry.”