Coming off a devastating knockout in his last fight, Glover Teixeira didn't take many chances in a potential trap fight.

Teixeira, the No. 3-ranked light heavyweight, defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) at UFC 208 on Saturday at Barclays Center.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A minute into the first round, Teixeira shot for a takedown and finished it with ease, controlling Cannonier on the ground. Teixeira worked his way to half guard and went for a guillotine, but Cannonier fought his way out of it. Teixeira then used his striking on the ground to help pass into mount, but Cannonier was again able to escape a compromising position, eventually finding his way back to his feet and landing a flurry of punches to close the round.

After a short time on the feet in the second, Teixeira again took the fight to the ground, and smothered Cannonier with elbows and punches. The official finally stood them up after a few minutes on the ground, but Cannonier couldn’t capitalize as Teixeira closed the round with a few strong punches.

The third round followed the same script as Teixeira quickly caught Cannonier’s foot and took the fight to the canvas. Teixeira finally mounted Cannonier about midway through the final round, but couldn’t make anything of it. Cannonier scrambled back to his feet late in the round, but the clock expired before anything could happen.