Ian McCall’s bad luck won’t go away.The flyweight contender once again was forced to pull from a fight card, this time just hours ahead of UFC 208 on Saturday at Barclays Center. According to the UFC, a doctor recommended McCall be pulled from the card after he was transported to a local hospital with gastrointestinal issues.
McCall was scheduled to fight newcomer Jarred Brooks. He hasn’t fought since January 2015 because of injury and illness. This was the fifth straight fight that McCall has had canceled on him since July 2015, including four in a row during fight week.
New MMA rules in effect
New York City’s second UFC event was its first under the new rules of MMA.
Changes to the unified rules adopted for 2017 by the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports have been rejected by athletic commissions in several states. Not New York.
Major changes to the rules include revised scoring language intended to create more 10-8 rounds, as well as a fighter not being considered “grounded” when they have one hand on the mat. Fighters also no longer are allowed to extend theird fingers outward at an opponent’s face.
