The last time Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza came to New York, it was to show that he could be ready as a last-minute replacement for a middleweight at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November.
This time, he’s coming to New York with a fight already scheduled.
Souza, the No. 3 ranked middleweight in the UFC, will fight Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, UFC officials said.StoryUFC 208 fight card for BrooklynStoryHolm trying to be first woman to win gold in two UFC divisions
The booking comes a day after Souza’s manager, Gilberto Faria, posted a fake Craigslist ad on Instagram seeking an opponent for Souza.
Souza (23-4, 6-1 UFC) last fought in May when he stopped Vitor Belfort in the first round at UFC 198.
After losing three in a row, No. 14 Boetsch (20-10, 11-9) has put together back-to-back wins with stoppages of Rafael Natal and Josh Samman. The first-round TKO of Natal came at UFC 205 at the Garden.
UFC 208 also features the inaugural women’s featherweight championship fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
