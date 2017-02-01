The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will host UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11.
But, the 22 fighters on the card will be in town by Tuesday, and events start Wednesday.
Here’s a roundup of UFC 208 events open to the public as well as fighter appearances and meet-and-greets as they come across our radar.
Thursday, Feb. 9
— UFC 208 open workouts at Gleason’s Gym at 130 Water St. begin at 1 p.m. It is free to the public. Fighter schedule as follows: Germaine de Randamie at 1 p.m. Derek Brunson at 1:20 p.m., Anderson Silva at 1:40 p.m. and Holly Holm at 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
— Q&A with Khabib Nurmagomedov at National Restaurant & Night Club at 273 Brighton Beach Ave. begins at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to last for an hour. The event is free to the public.
— UFC 208 weigh-ins start at 6 p.m. at Kings Theatre at 1027 Flatbush Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event is free, but you need a ticket. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, Feb. 6.
