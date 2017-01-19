The UFC has 14 fights scheduled for UFC 208 in Brooklyn on Feb. 11.
Those 28 fighters coming to the Barclays Center to compete must be refereed and judged.
The New York State Athletic Commission, which regulates and sanctions mixed martial arts here, has assigned its judges and referees for the night.
Scheduled to referee the bouts, according to an email from NYSAC on Thursday, are Dan Miragliotta, Todd Anderson, Kevin MacDonald and Yves Lavigne.
Judging the fights octagon-side will be Eric Colon, Doug Crosby, Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee and Jeff Mullen.
UFC 208 is headlined by Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie fighting for the inaugural women’s featherweight championship.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.