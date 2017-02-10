UFC 208 lost one fight from its card during Friday’s early weigh-ins as heavyweight Justin Willis was deemed “medically unfit to compete” by New York State Athletic Commission officials, the UFC announced.

Willis was scheduled to fight Marcin Tybura in a prelim bout on UFC Fight Pass. He had accepted the fight on short notice as a replacement for Luis Henrique, a bout that was announced on Tuesday. Tybura will receive his show money for making weight. Willis did not weigh in.

The remaining 21 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC 208 on Saturday at the Barclays Center made weight Friday morning in Brooklyn.

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, who headline the card in the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight title fight, both came in under the championship weight limit of 145 pounds.

Below are the weights for each fighter at UFC 208:

UFC 208 main card, 10 p.m. on pay-per-view

Women’s featherweight title: Holly Holm (144.4) vs. Germaine de Randamie (143.6)

Middleweight: Anderson Silva (185) vs. Derek Brunson (186)

Middleweight: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (185.8) vs. Tim Boetsch (185.8)

Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier (204.4) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.2)

Lightweight: Jim Miller (154.6) vs. Dustin Poirier (155.2)

UFC 208 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Welterweight: Randy Brown (170.6) vs. Belal Muhammed (170.2)

Flyweight: Wilson Reis (125.2) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.4)

Lightweight: Nik Lentz (155.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (155)

Flyweight: Ian McCall (125.2) vs. Jarred Brooks (125)

UFC 208 early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (245.4) vs. Justin Willis (did not weigh in; medically unfit to compete)

Featherweight: Phillipe Nover (145.6) vs. Rick Glenn (145.8)

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare (170.6) vs. Roan Carneiro (170)

The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 6 p.m. Friday at Kings Theater in Brooklyn.

The purpose of the early weigh-ins, which has become the norm for UFC events since last June, is to give fighters more time to rehydrate and recover after getting down to the requisite weight for their division. Before the early weigh-ins, fighters would weigh-in around 4 or 5 p.m. local time.

This procedure was recommended by the California State Athletic Commission and first was implemented at UFC 199 in June 2016. Each state commission has the right to accept or refuse the promoter’s request for early weigh-ins. NYSAC agreed from the beginning to the process and used at the first UFC event in New York last November.