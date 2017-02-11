Brooklyn’s Phillipe Nover had the Barclays Center crowd fired up when he walked to the cage with the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” blasting through the speakers.

But by the end of his featherweight fight with Rick Glenn at UFC 208, most of those cheers turned to boos.

Nover fell to Glenn in a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30) in his first hometown fight that left the crowd wanting more.

Nover looked to establish his head kicks early in the first round, landing a few big ones but none seriously stunning Glenn. Midway through the round, Glenn began to open up and caused Nover to stagger, but neither fighter could land anything of significance. Nover continued looking for head kicks, but couldn’t hurt Glenn. In the closing minute, Glenn was able to connect after a spinning back-fist attempt by Nover, sending Nover into the cage and scrambling back to the center.

In the second, Glenn once again attempted to land head kicks but wasn’t successful. Glenn eventually looked to close the distance, forcing Nover to clinch against the cage and looking to bring the fight to the ground, but Nover defended well, even landing a few knees to Glenn’s face for good measure.

In the third, Nover tried to let his hands go a bit more, but couldn’t connect. A Nover spinning back-fist attempt breifly ignited a restless crowd, but boos continued when Glenn took the fight into the cage. The referee broke the action once, but Glenn again slowed things down.

Judge Doug Crosby scored the contest 30-27 in Nover’s favor, but the other two judges had it 29-28 to Glenn in a split decision.