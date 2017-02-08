Subscribe
Traffic 1 Weather 57°
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    +-
    Holly Holm, left, and Germaine de Randamie face (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Holly Holm, left, and Germaine de Randamie face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.

    UFC 208 fight week

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from Brooklyn ahead of UFC 208 on Saturday at Barclays Center. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie headline the fight card, with Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva as the co-main event.

    Germaine de Randamie answers questions during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Germaine de Randamie answers questions during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.

    Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at their staredown during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.

    Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.

    Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Jacare Souza, left, and Tim Boetsch face off
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Jacare Souza, left, and Tim Boetsch face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.

    Glover Teixeira, left, and Jared Cannonier face off
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Glover Teixeira, left, and Jared Cannonier face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.

    Holly Holm, left, and Germaine de Randamie face
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Holly Holm, left, and Germaine de Randamie face
    (Credit: Newsday)

    Dustin Poirier, left, and Jim Miller face off
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Dustin Poirier, left, and Jim Miller face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.

    Holly Holm answers questions during UFC 208 media
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Holly Holm answers questions during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.

    Glover Teixeira, left, and Jared Cannonier face off
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Tim Boetsch answers questions during UFC 208 media
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

    Tim Boetsch answers questions during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.

    Dustin Poirier, left, and Jim Miller face off
    (Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica)

