UFC 208 fight week
Scenes from Brooklyn ahead of UFC 208 on Saturday at Barclays Center. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie headline the fight card, with Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva as the co-main event.
Germaine de Randamie answers questions during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.
Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at their staredown during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at their staredown during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Anderson Silva, left, and Derek Brunson pose at their staredown during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.
Anderson Silva talks during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.
Jacare Souza, left, and Tim Boetsch face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Glover Teixeira, left, and Jared Cannonier face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Holly Holm, left, and Germaine de Randamie face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Holly Holm, left, and Germaine de Randamie face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Dustin Poirier, left, and Jim Miller face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Holly Holm answers questions during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Glover Teixeira, left, and Jared Cannonier face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Tim Boetsch answers questions during UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017.
Dustin Poirier, left, and Jim Miller face off in a staredown at UFC 208 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, 2017, ahead of their fight on Saturday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.