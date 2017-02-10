UFC 208 weigh-ins
Scenes from UFC 208 weigh-ins on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will meet in the main event on Saturday.
Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Silva weighed in at 185 pounds for his middleweight fight against Derek Brunson.
Dustin Poirier on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Poirier weighed in at 155.2 pounds for his lightweight fight against Jim Miller.
Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Silva weighed in at 185 pounds for his middleweight fight against Derek Brunson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Silva weighed in at 185 pounds for his middleweight fight against Derek Brunson.
Glover Teixiera on the scale during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Teixieira weighed in at 205.2 pounds for his light heavyweight fight against Jared Cannonier.
Dustin Poirier on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Poirier weighed in at 155.2 pounds for his lightweight fight against Jim Miller.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.