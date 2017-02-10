Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 28° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Glover Teixiera on the scale during UFC 208 (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Glover Teixiera on the scale during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Teixieira weighed in at 205.2 pounds for his light heavyweight fight against Jared Cannonier.

    UFC 208 weigh-ins

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from UFC 208 weigh-ins on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will meet in the main event on Saturday.

    Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Silva weighed in at 185 pounds for his middleweight fight against Derek Brunson.

    Dustin Poirier on the scales during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Dustin Poirier on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Poirier weighed in at 155.2 pounds for his lightweight fight against Jim Miller.

    Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Silva weighed in at 185 pounds for his middleweight fight against Derek Brunson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Anderson Silva on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Silva weighed in at 185 pounds for his middleweight fight against Derek Brunson.

    Glover Teixiera on the scale during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Glover Teixiera on the scale during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Teixieira weighed in at 205.2 pounds for his light heavyweight fight against Jared Cannonier.

    Dustin Poirier on the scales during UFC 208
    (Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica)

    Dustin Poirier on the scales during UFC 208 early weigh-ins at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Poirier weighed in at 155.2 pounds for his lightweight fight against Jim Miller.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Want the latest UFC 208 news? Sign up for our sports newsletter Germaine de Randamie of the Netherlands celebrates victory UFC 208 fight card for Brooklyn Derek Brunson trains at his UFC 208 open UFC 208 fight week

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.