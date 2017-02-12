UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
Germaine de Randamie won the first ever women's featherweight title with a unanimous 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 victory over Holly Holm at UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Barclays Center.
