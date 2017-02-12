Subscribe
    UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

    Women's featherweight Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm
    Women's featherweight Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm for the women's featherweight title during UFC 208 at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 12, 2017 1:35 AM

    Germaine de Randamie won the first ever women's featherweight title with a unanimous 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 victory over Holly Holm at UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Barclays Center.

