UFC 208: Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad
Queens native Randy Brown fell to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, in a welterweight fight at UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Welterweight Randy Brown lost to Belal Muhammed by unanimous decision during UFC 208 at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Welterweight Randy Brown lost to Belal Muhammed by unanimous decision during UFC 208 at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Welterweight Randy Brown lost to Belal Muhammed by unanimous decision during UFC 208 at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Welterweight Randy Brown lost to Belal Muhammed by unanimous decision during UFC 208 at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Welterweight Randy Brown lost to Belal Muhammed by unanimous decision during UFC 208 at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.