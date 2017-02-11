HIGHLIGHTS Queens’ Brown falls

Randy Brown’s dreams of fighting at Barclays Center turned into a nightmare at UFC 208.

Queens’ Brown lost to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision in a welterweight fight on Saturday.

Muhammad opened with a series of leg kicks, but Brown was able to close the distance with his boxing. Brown opened up later in the round, throwing more leg and body kicks, but Muhammad’s leg kicks were the most effective strikes.

In the second round, Muhammad continued to use leg kicks to open his combinations. Brown tried a few high kicks but was never able to land with strength. At the end of the round, Muhammad secured a takedown against the cage and subsequently took Brown’s back, landing a series of hard punches.

A minute into the third, Brown was taken down again. This time, he was able to work his guard, looking for submissions. But Muhammad soon took Brown’s back again and looked for a choke of his own. Brown was able to fight off Muhammad’s submission attempt, landing a few strikes from the top to close the fight, but the judges didn’t see it his way in a unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

McCall pulled again

Ian McCall’s bad luck won’t go away.The flyweight contender once again was forced to pull from a fight card, this time just hours ahead of UFC 208. According to the UFC, a doctor recommended McCall be pulled from the card after he was transported to a hospital with gastrointestinal issues.

McCall was scheduled to fight newcomer Jarred Brooks. He hasn’t fought since January 2015 because of injury and illness. This was the fifth straight fight that McCall has had canceled since July 2015, including four in a row during fight week.

New MMA rules in effect

New York City’s second UFC event was its first under the new MMA rules.

Changes to the unified rules adopted for 2017 by the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports have been rejected by athletic commissions in several states. Not New York.

Major changes to the rules include revised scoring language intended to create more 10-8 rounds, as well as a fighter not considered “grounded” when they have one hand on the mat. Fighters also are no longer allowed to extend their fingers outward at an opponent’s face.