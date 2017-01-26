Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson have fought once before.

Johnson got the knockdown, but Cormier got the submission win in May 2015 to become the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Cormier and Johnson will run it back once more in the main event at UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8. The fight was announced Wednesday night on “UFC Tonight.”

This rematch originally was slated for last December in Toronto, but Cormier was forced to withdraw from that bout because of an injury.

“I want to let the great fans that bought tickets for UFC 206 in Toronto that this one is for you,” Cormier told MMAFighting.com. “Ninety-nine miles is as close as I could get to make it up to you. That was very important to me. Thank you for the support, and I’ll see you in Buffalo.”

Since losing to Cormier nearly two years ago, Johnson (22-5) has beaten Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira. All wins came via knockout in either the first or second round. All three wins earned Johnson a performance of the night bonus.

This will be the second title defense for Cormier (18-1). He beat Alexander Gustafsson by split decision in October 2015, then took a unanimous decision in a non-title fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 200 after Jon Jones was pulled from that fight on three days’ notice because of a positive test for a banned substance.