UFC 211 is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The event includes a pair of title fights.

Here’s a look at the latest UFC 211 fight card.

UFC 211 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV

Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos

Women’s strawweight title: Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez

Flyweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

UFC 211 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Jason Knight

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch

Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick

UFC 211 early prelims, 6 p.m. on Fight Pass

Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey

Featherweight: Jared Gordon vs. Michel Quinones

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Dmitry Poberezhets

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola