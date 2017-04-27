UFC 211 is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
The event includes a pair of title fights.
Here’s a look at the latest UFC 211 fight card.
UFC 211 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV
Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos
Women’s strawweight title: Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade
Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal
Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez
Flyweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis
UFC 211 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1
Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier
Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Jason Knight
Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch
Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick
UFC 211 early prelims, 6 p.m. on Fight Pass
Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey
Featherweight: Jared Gordon vs. Michel Quinones
Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Dmitry Poberezhets
Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola
