Scenes from UFC 213 on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker meet in an interim middleweight championship fight in the main event after Amanda Nunes pulled out of her bantamweight title bout against Valentina Shevchenko with an illness.
UFC heavyweights Daniel Omielanczuk and Curtis Blaydes fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Curtis Blaydes won by unanimous decision.
UFC heavyweights Daniel Omielanczuk and Curtis Blaydes fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Curtis Blaydes won by unanimous decision.
UFC lightweights Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Anthony Pettis won by unanimous decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
UFC bantamweights Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Rob Font won by submission in the second round.
UFC lightweights Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Anthony Pettis won by unanimous decision.
UFC heavyweights Travis Browne and Aleksei Oleinik fought at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Aleksei Oleinik puts his head to the mat in celebration and exhasperation after his win by submission in the second round.
UFC heavyweights Travis Browne and Aleksei Oleinik fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Aleksei Oleinik won by submission in the second round.
UFC heavyweights Travis Browne and Aleksei Oleinik fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Aleksei Oleinik won by submission in the second round.
ADVERTISEMENT
UFC welterweights Chad Laprise and Brian Camozzi fought at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Camozzi watches a replay after losing to Laprise by TKO in round three.
UFC welterweights Chad Laprise and Brian Camozzi fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Laprise won by TKO in round three.
UFC middleweights Thiago Santos and Gerald Meerschaert fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Thiago Santos won by TKO in the second round.
UFC welterweights Jordan Mien and Belal Muhammad fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Belal Muhammad won by unanimous decision.
UFC welterweights Jordan Mien and Belal Muhammad fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Belal Muhammad won by unanimous decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
UFC light heavyweights Trevin Giles and James Bochnovic fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Trevin Giles won by KO in the second round.
UFC light heavyweights Trevin Giles and James Bochnovic fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. Trevin Giles won by KO in the second round.
UFC light heavyweights Trevin Giles and James Bochnovic fight at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. James Bochnovic is taken out of the octagon on a stretcher after Trevin Giles won by KO in the second round.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.