UFC 214: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones
Jon "Bones" Jones won back the UFC light heavyweight title by stopping Daniel Cormier in the third round with a head kick followed by strikes at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017.
An overhead view of the Octagon as Jon Jones is introduced prior to his light heavyweight championship bout against Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Jon Jones looks on prior to a fight against Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones looks on prior to a fight against Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Jon Jones kicks Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event inside the Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (L-R) Jon Jones elbows Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Jon Jones kicks Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Daniel Cormier kicks Jon Jones during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Daniel Cormier (R) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier (L) tries to evade Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones (white shorts) defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Jon Jones knocks out Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jon Jones reacts after knocking out Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday July, 29, 2017. (Hans Gutknecht /Los Angeles Daily News via AP)
Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event inside the Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones reacts to defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is checked by referee John McCarthy after receiving an accidental headbutt from opponent Jon Jones (not pictured during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
UFC President Dana White puts the UFC light heavyweight champion belt on Jon Jones after he defeated Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday July 29, 2017. (Hans Gutknecht /Los Angeles Daily News via AP)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is consoled by his corner men after losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier reacts to losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones leaves the octagon after defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
