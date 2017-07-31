Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 85° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC 214: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones


    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Jon "Bones" Jones won back the UFC light heavyweight title by stopping Daniel Cormier in the third round with a head kick followed by strikes at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017.

    An overhead view of the Octagon as Jon
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    An overhead view of the Octagon as Jon Jones is introduced prior to his light heavyweight championship bout against Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    Jon Jones looks on prior to a fight
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Jon Jones looks on prior to a fight against Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones looks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones looks on prior to a fight against Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    Jon Jones kicks Daniel Cormier in their UFC
    (Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images / Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

    Jon Jones kicks Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event inside the Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (L-R) Jon Jones
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (L-R) Jon Jones elbows Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Jon Jones
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Jon Jones kicks Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Daniel Cormier
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Daniel Cormier kicks Jon Jones during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Daniel Cormier (R) fights Jon Jones in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Daniel Cormier (R) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier (L)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier (L) tries to evade Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones (white
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones (white shorts) defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Jon Jones
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Jon Jones knocks out Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones defeats
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Jon Jones reacts after knocking out Daniel Cormier
    (Credit: AP / Hans Gutknecht)

    Jon Jones reacts after knocking out Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday July, 29, 2017. (Hans Gutknecht /Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

    Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Daniel Cormier in
    (Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images / Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

    Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event inside the Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones reacts to defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is checked by referee John McCarthy after receiving an accidental headbutt from opponent Jon Jones (not pictured during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    UFC President Dana White puts the UFC light
    (Credit: AP / Hans Gutknecht)

    UFC President Dana White puts the UFC light heavyweight champion belt on Jon Jones after he defeated Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday July 29, 2017. (Hans Gutknecht /Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is consoled by his corner men after losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier reacts to losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones leaves
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones leaves the octagon after defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK