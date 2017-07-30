ANAHEIM, Calif. - Jon Jones reclaimed his UFC light heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and a finish on the ground at UFC 214.

Jones (23-1) completed his rocky journey back to the top after a yearlong suspension with his 14th consecutive victory. He fended off a stiff challenge from Cormier (19-2), who held the belt for most of the past two years while Jones dealt with self-inflicted setbacks outside the cage.

"It's a surreal moment," Jones said. "I know it hasn't been easy to root for me."

After 2 1/2 rounds of even, high-level striking, Jones landed a head kick that caught Cormier leaning in. The champion staggered backward and then around the cage with Jones in pursuit, and Jones finished the fight on the ground with a series of merciless strikes.

"I guess, If he wins both fights, there is no rivalry, so I don't know," Cormier said.

Jones then turned his attention to former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

"If you wanna know what it feels like to get your [expletive] kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the octagon," Jones said.

With Mark La Monica