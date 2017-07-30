Jon Jones stopped Daniel Cormier with a third-round head kick to win the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier is consoled by his corner men after losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones reacts to defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Daniel Cormier defends a takedown attempt by Jon Jones during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones reacts to defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier (L) tries to evade Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Daniel Cormier reacts to losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (R-L) Daniel Cormier kicks Jon Jones during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Daniel Cormier punches Jon Jones during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones reacts to defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones kicks Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Daniel Cormier reacts to losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones (white shorts) defeats Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jon Jones celebrates after knocking out Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Tyron Woodley (black shorts) fights Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Tyron Woodley reacts to defeating Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Tyron Woodley reacts after defeating Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Tyron Woodley (black shorts) fights Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Cris Cyborg of Brazil (L) reacts to defeating Tonya Evinger during their Featherweight Title fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Cris Cyborg of Brazil (L) fights Tonya Evinger during their Featherweight Title fight at UFC 214 at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Cris Cyborg of Brazil (L) fights Tonya Evinger during their Featherweight Title fight at UFC 214 at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Cris Cyborg of Brazil reacts to defeating Tonya Evinger during their Featherweight Title fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Cris Cyborg of Brazil reacts to defeating Tonya Evinger during their Featherweight Title fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Cris Cyborg of Brazil reacts to defeating Tonya Evinger during their Featherweight Title fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Robbie Lawler (black shorts) fights Donald Cerrone during their Welterweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Robbie Lawler (black shorts) fights Donald Cerrone during their Welterweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Ricardo Lamas (top) defeats Jason Knight during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Ricardo Lamas (top) defeats Jason Knight during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Ricardo Lamas (right) fights Jason Knight during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Ricardo Lamas (top) defeats Jason Knight during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland reacts to defeating Jimmy Manua in their Light Heavyweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Ricardo Lamas reacts to defeating Jason Knight during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Aljamain Sterling (green shorts) fights Renan Barao of Brazil during their Bantamweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Aljamain Sterling (bottom) defeats Renan Barao of Brazil during their Bantamweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Kailin Curran (Bottom) fights Alexandra Albu of Russia during their Woman Strawweight fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Andre Fili (L) fights Calvin Kattar during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Aljamain Sterling (green shorts) fights Renan Barao of Brazil during their Bantamweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Andre Fili (Blue Shorts) fights Calvin Kattar during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Andre Fili (L) fights Calvin Kattar during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jerrod Brooks (L) fights Eric Shelton during their Flyweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Kailin Curran (black shorts) fights Alexandra Albu of Russia during their Woman Strawweight fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Andre Fili (Blue Shorts) fights Calvin Kattar during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Andre Fili (Blue Shorts) fights Calvin Kattar during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Brian Ortega celebrates defeating Renato Moicano of Brazil during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Joshua Berkman (L) fights Drew Dober during their Flyweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jerrod Brooks (L) fights Eric Shelton during their Flyweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Jerrod Brooks (bottom) fights Eric Shelton during their Flyweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Aljamain Sterling (green shorts) fights Renan Barao of Brazil during their Bantamweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Andre Fili (blue shorts) fights Calvin Kattar during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Kailin Curran (Black Shorts) fights Alexandra Albu of Russia during their Woman Strawweight fight at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Aljamain Sterling (green shorts) fights Renan Barao of Brazil during their Bantamweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.