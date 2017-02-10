Asking prices on the secondary market for UFC 208 at Barclays Center Saturday night were averaging $250 as of Friday afternoon, with a low of $92, according to TicketIQ, which monitors a number of resale market sites.
That is significantly lower than the ticket demand for UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden last year, the first UFC slate in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts shows.
The average list price for UFC 208 is a whopping 88 percent below what it was for UFC 205 one day before that event, and the lowest price is 87 percent below UFC 205.
