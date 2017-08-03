Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 80° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    The new UFC champions of 2017

    Updated
    By

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Here’s a look at the fighters who won a UFC championship in 2017, including interim champions, in order of division.

    Robert Whittaker celebrates after his victory over Yoel
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio)

    Robert Whittaker celebrates after his victory over Yoel Romero to win the interim UFC middleweight championship at UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 9, 2017.

    UFC featherweight: Max Holloway

    Max Holloway went into Brazil and beat a
    (Credit: AP / Leo Correa)

    Max Holloway went into Brazil and beat a legend of both the country and the sport. His third-round TKO of Jose Aldo unified the UFC featherweight title at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 3, 2017.

    UFC women's featherweight: Cris Cyborg Justino

    Cris Cyborg Justino, considered by many as the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Cris Cyborg Justino, considered by many as the most dangerous female fighter regardless of division, methodically broke down Tonya Evinger to claim the vacant UFC women's featherweight title at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    UFC light heavyweight: Jon Jones

    Thought of as one of if not the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Thought of as one of if not the best MMA fighter ever, Jon Jones reclimbed the mountain after more than two years of drama, legal issues and suspensions. He won back his UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and ground and pound at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Related Media

    Michael Bisping reacts after defeating Luke Rockhold in The new UFC champions of 2016 Conor McGregor defeated Jose Aldo in 13 seconds UFC's new champions in 2015

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK