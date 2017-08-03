The new UFC champions of 2017
Here’s a look at the fighters who won a UFC championship in 2017, including interim champions, in order of division.
Robert Whittaker celebrates after his victory over Yoel Romero to win the interim UFC middleweight championship at UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 9, 2017.
UFC featherweight: Max Holloway(Credit: AP / Leo Correa)
Max Holloway went into Brazil and beat a legend of both the country and the sport. His third-round TKO of Jose Aldo unified the UFC featherweight title at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 3, 2017.
UFC women's featherweight: Cris Cyborg Justino(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)
Cris Cyborg Justino, considered by many as the most dangerous female fighter regardless of division, methodically broke down Tonya Evinger to claim the vacant UFC women's featherweight title at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017.
UFC light heavyweight: Jon Jones(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)
Thought of as one of if not the best MMA fighter ever, Jon Jones reclimbed the mountain after more than two years of drama, legal issues and suspensions. He won back his UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and ground and pound at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
