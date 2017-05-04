The UFC may be set to close the gap in its women’s divisions with a new 125-pound class.

The promotion announced Wednesday that a women’s flyweight division would be established and its first champion will be determined as part of the 26th season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

UFC president Dana White later told Yahoo! Sports that it has not been finalized and the emailed news release was sent in error.

The release said open tryouts would be held later this month in Las Vegas and that fighters currently signed to the UFC’s other women’s divisions who are able to make the 125-pound limit would also be eligible for the show.

Women’s flyweight would be the UFC’s 12th weight class, and its fourth women’s division. The 135-pound bantamweight class was the first women’s division in the UFC, debuting in 2013 with champion Ronda Rousey. The 115-pound strawweight division was added through the 20th season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2014. The 145-pound featherweight class debuted earlier this year when Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm for the inaugural title, but the promotion has yet to fill the division with new fighters aside from de Randamie and potential challenger Cris Cyborg Justino.

Although this will be the official start of the women’s flyweight division, Joanne Calderwood defeated Valerie Letourneau in a 125-pound matchup last year.