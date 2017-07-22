Simply by stepping foot on the arena floor, Chris Weidman brought the home crowd to its feet with a crescendoing mix of cheers and screams and hand gestures inside Nassau Coliseum.

“There’s only one guy who could headline in this building and it’s Chris Weidman,” UFC on Fox broadcaster Jon Anik said Friday.

That was apparent immediately as fans began lining up near his walkout entrance while his opponent Kelvin Gastelum’s entrance music still was playing.

“Long Island, what’s up, baby?” an emotional Weidman yelled.

And with his vintage performance, Weidman gave the people what they came to see: The opportunity to see their homecoming king stand tall once more. He also managed to silence a few critics on Saturday night.

Weidman, the former UFC middleweight champion, defeated Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Long Island, ending his three-fight losing streak and earning his first victory in 791 days. He submitted Gastelum via arm triangle choke at the 3:45 mark in the third round.

“I’m back, baby! I’m back,” Weidman said, directing his comments at reigning UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Of the six Long Island-based fighters on the card at the Coliseum, only Weidman and Islip’s Chris Wade won.

Weidman (14-3) had the better of the first round early as he landed several straight rights down the middle on Gastelum, as well as a takedown midway through the round. But Gastelum was able to drop Weidman with a punch as the round. Gastelum, a southpage, dropped Weidman at the end of the first round with a left and landed a few more punches as the round came to an end.

“I think that was my first time being dropped, that was interesting” Weidman said.

Weidman was able to use his superior wrestling skills — he was a two-time All-American at both Nassau CC and Hofstra — to dominate the second round. He clung to Gastelum and didn’t let him get loose. When Gastelum (14-3) got to his feet, Weidman took him back down.

In the third round, Weidman dropped Gastelum to start, but he got back up. Weidman later connected with a big uppercut that rocked Gastelum and followed it with a flurry, but Gastelum was able to dodge a few punches and withstand the ones that landed. Weidman was able to manhandle the smaller Gastelum getting the submission by side choke

There was a time — just over two years ago — when a victory for Weidman was commonplace. It was expected. He won his first 13 professional bouts, a run that included a title-winning knockout of Anderson Silva, considered one of if not the greatest MMA fighter ever, followed by a win in the rematch and subsequent title defenses against former champions Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Fortune changed one night in Las Vegas after attempting a spinning back kick against Luke Rockhold. From that moment in the third round, Rockhold took control of the fight and left with Weidman’s title. Weidman then lost to Yoel Romero by knockout and to Gegard Mousasi by technical knockout in a controversial stoppage last April in Buffalo.

The recounting of Weidman’s losing streak — and how he seemed to be winning each of those fights until making a mistake — has taken up plenty of bandwidth, both for the media and himself.

But that’s in the past, at least on this night, as Weidman returned to his winning ways.

“Keep doubting me, people,” Weidman said. “Keep doubting me, please.”

He was the bigger fighter — a five-inch height advantage and a seven-inch reach advantage — yet Gastelum was the betting favorite this week.

During fight week, Gastelum had referred to Weidman as a “desperate” fighter. It wasn’t meant as an insult. He just looked at the facts: Weidman’s three-fight losing streak and the pressure of fighting in front of so many friends and family members inside the arena he grew up going to as a kid.

Weidman said he’s always desperate to show everyone what he can do in the octagon, wherever that octagon is located and regardless of what happened the last time he was in the octagon.

This time, he showed the devoted faithful in the Coliseum that Chris Weidman is again Chris Weidman.