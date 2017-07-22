Dennis Bermudez wanted to show mixed martial arts fans that he was better than his last fight showed.

Sure, he didn’t suffer a first-round knockout this time around, but this was not what he had in mind.

The Lindenhurst native was defeated by Darren Elkins at UFC on Fox 25 on Saturday at Nassau Coliseum, losing a grueling battle via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Bermudez got things going with a few leg kicks as both fighters gauged distance. As the round progressed, Bermudez began to use his punches to open up his grappling. Bermudez shot for a takedown, but was stuffed by Elkins, who then took Bermudez’s back. Bermudez worked against the cage back to feet, but couldn’t shake Elkins as he dragged Bermudez back down while landing knees. When they broke, Bermudez began to overthrow his punches a bit. Elkins was ready, ducking a punch and immediately taking Bermudez’s back in the center of the cage. Bermudez was able to climb back to his feet once again, but it wasn’t long before Elkins slammed Bermudez to the canvas.

Bermudez looked to initiate his own wrestling to open the second round, but couldn’t keep Elkins on the canvas. After battling in the clinch, Bermudez started to land some of his strikes, utilizing his punches to open up a takedown against the cage. But Elkins worked his way back up, putting Bermudez back on the defensive. Bermudez eventually shot for another takedown, but Elkins caught Bermudez in a front choke and used the position to earn himself another slam.

In the third, Bermudez tried to put on the pressure in the striking game, using flying knees and big punches, but nothing was landing with significance. Bermudez put Elkins off balance midway through the round and threw a big knee, but missed and lost position, sending the fight back into the clinch. With two minutes remaining, Bermudez looked like he was landing his right hand, but Elkins quickly closed the distance. An Elkins slip seemed to open the door with about a minute remaining, but another Bermudez knee missed. Bermudez put a few combinations together as time ran down, but it wasn’t enough.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bermudez was back in the cage for his first fight since being knocked out in the first round by “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in February.

Bermudez hoped a victory would put him right back into the title picture at 145 pounds, He holds a win over current featherweight champion Max Holloway from 2013, but that rematch seems to be some distance away now.

The loss brings Bermudez’s professional record to 16-7 with a 9-5 mark in the UFC. Elkins moves to 23-5 with the victory, his fifth straight.