The UFC comes to Long Island for the first time on July 22 at the renovated Nassau Coliseum with a card loaded with local fighters.
UFC Long Island airs on Fox, starting with prelims at 6 p.m. and the main card at 8 p.m. Fight Pass prelims start at 4 p.m.
But first, there must be some promotional events to hype the card and give the fans a chance to see the fighters. These events are free and open to the public.
Thursday, July 20
Open workouts will be held at UFC Gym in New Hyde Park (2020 Jericho Turnpike) beginning at 11:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m.: Kelvin Gastelum
Noon: Darren Elkins
12:30 p.m.: Patrick Cummins
1 p.m.: Dennis Bermudez
1:30 p.m.: Gian Villante
2 p.m.: Chris Weidman
Friday, July 21
Ceremonial weigh-ins will start at 6 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum.
