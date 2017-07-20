The official weigh-ins for UFC Long Island take place Friday morning at the Marriott Hotel adjacent to Nassau Coliseum. FIghters have a two-hour window between 9 and 11 a.m. to weigh in.
The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 6 p.m. inside Nassau Coliseum, host of Saturday night’s UFC on Fox 25 event. It’s the mixed martial arts promotion’s first event on Long Island.
Ceremonial weigh-ins are free and open to the public.
Official weigh-in results
Main card, 8 p.m. ET on Fox
Chris Weidman () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()
Dennis Bermudez () vs. Darren Elkins ()
Gian Villante () vs. Patrick Cummins ()
Jimmie Rivera () vs. Thomas Almeida ()
Prelims, 6 p.m. on Fox
Lyman Good () vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ()
Rafael Natal () vs. Eryk Anders ()
Ryan LaFlare () vs. Alex Oliveira ()
Damian Grabowski () vs. Chase Sherman ()
Early prelims, 4 p.m. on Fight Pass
Kyle Bochniak () vs. Jeremy Kennedy ()
Brian Kelleher () vs. Marlon Vera ()
Timothy Johnson () vs. Junior Albini ()
Shane Burgos () vs. Godofredo Pepey ()
Chris Wade () vs. Frankie Perez ()
