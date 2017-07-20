Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC Long Island open workouts


    Scenes UFC Long Island open workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park on Thursday, July 20, 2017. UFC Long Island is Saturday, July 22, at Nassau Coliseum.

    Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Darren Elkins at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Darren Elkins at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Patrick Cummins prepares for upcoming fight at the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Patrick Cummins prepares for upcoming fight at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Chris Weidman talks to press at the UFC
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Chris Weidman talks to press at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Chris Weidman talks to press at the UFC
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Chris Weidman talks to press at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Dennis Bermudez talks to press at the UFC
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Dennis Bermudez talks to press at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Patrick Cummins at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Patrick Cummins at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Patrick Cummins at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Patrick Cummins at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Kelvin Gastelum prepares for upcoming fight at the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Kelvin Gastelum prepares for upcoming fight at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Patrick Cummins takes on some of the smaller
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Patrick Cummins takes on some of the smaller fighters as he prepares for upcoming fight at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Dennis Bermudez at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Dennis Bermudez at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Kelvin Gastelum prepares for upcoming fight at the

    Kelvin Gastelum prepares for upcoming fight at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Kelvin Gastelum prepares for upcoming fight at the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Kelvin Gastelum prepares for upcoming fight at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Chris Weidman talks to fans at the UFC
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Chris Weidman talks to fans at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Gian Villante has some fun with fans at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Gian Villante has some fun with fans at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Dennis Bermudez talks to press at the UFC
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Dennis Bermudez talks to press at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Darren Elkins prepares for upcoming fight at the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Darren Elkins prepares for upcoming fight at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Gian Villante at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Long Island workouts
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

    Chris Weidman talks to press at the UFC
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Chris Weidman talks to press at the UFC Long Island workouts at the UFC Gym in New Hyde Park, New York. July 20, 2017.

