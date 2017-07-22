Subscribe
    Mixed Martial Arts

    UFC Long Island

    sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from UFC Long Island at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

    Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Vera won by arm bar submission in the first round.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Albini won by KO in the first round.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweight Brian Kelleher gets ready to enter the
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweight Brian Kelleher gets ready to enter the ring to fight Marlon Vera during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Vera won by arm bar submission in the first round.

    Bantamweights Marlon Vera celebrates after beating Brian Kelleher
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweights Marlon Vera celebrates after beating Brian Kelleher during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Vera won by arm bar submission in the first round.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Shane Burgos and Godofredo Pepey fight during
    (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Shane Burgos and Godofredo Pepey fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Burgos won by unanimous decision.

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Shane Burgos and Godofredo Pepey fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Related Media

    UFC Long Island: Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez UFC Long Island: Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera

