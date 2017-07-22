UFC Long Island: Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez

Subscribe
    Islip's Chris Wade defeated Frankie Perez unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, in the first fight of the night at UFC Long Island on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.

