UFC Long Island: Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez
Islip's Chris Wade defeated Frankie Perez unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, in the first fight of the night at UFC Long Island on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during the UFC Fight Pass prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Wade won by unanimous decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.