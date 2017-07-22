UFC Long Island: Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins
Lindenhurst's Dennis Bermudez lost to Darren Elkins via split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, in the co-main event at UFC Long Island on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.
Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Elkins won by split decision.
