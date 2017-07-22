Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 79° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC Long Island: Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Lindenhurst's Dennis Bermudez lost to Darren Elkins via split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, in the co-main event at UFC Long Island on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Elkins won by split decision.

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Elkins won by split decision.

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Elkins won by split decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Elkins won by split decision.

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Elkins won by split decision.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Related Media

    Middleweights Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum fight during UFC Long Island: Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight UFC Long Island: Gian Villante vs. Patrick Cummins Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during UFC Long Island: Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK