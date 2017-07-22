Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 79° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC Long Island: Gian Villante vs. Patrick Cummins

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Levittown native Gian Villante lost to Patrick Cummins via split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, on the main card at UFC Long Island on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

    Light Heavyweight Gian Villante reacts to the decision
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweight Gian Villante reacts to the decision after fighting Patrick Cummins during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweight Gian Villante in the octagon before
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweight Gian Villante in the octagon before fighting Patrick Cummins during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins in the octagon before
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins in the octagon before fighting Gian Villante fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Cummins won by split decision.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Related Media

    Middleweights Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum fight during UFC Long Island: Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins fight during UFC Long Island: Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during UFC Long Island: Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK