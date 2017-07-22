Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 81° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC Long Island: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Lindenhurst's Ryan LaFlare lost to Alex Oliveira via second-round knockout in a prelim bout at UFC Long Island on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum.

    Welterweight Alex Oliveira celebrates his win after a
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweight Alex Oliveira celebrates his win after a fight with Ryan LaFlare during the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare takes Alex Oliveira to the
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare takes Alex Oliveira to the mat during the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare's coach, Keith Trimble (center) during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare's coach, Keith Trimble (center) during the fight between LaFlare and Alex Oliveira during the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Welterweights Ryan LaFlare and Alex Oliveira fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweights Ryan LaFlare and Alex Oliveira fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare lays on the ground after
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare lays on the ground after Alex Oliveira KO's him during the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare after round one during his
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweight Ryan LaFlare after round one during his fight with Alex Oliveira for the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    Welterweights Ryan LaFlare and Alex Oliveira fight during
    (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Welterweights Ryan LaFlare and Alex Oliveira fight during the Fox UFC Fight Night prelims at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Oliveira won by KO in the second round.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Related Media

    Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Junior Albini fight during UFC Long Island Lightweights Frankie Perez and Chris Wade fight during UFC Long Island: Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera fight during UFC Long Island: Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK