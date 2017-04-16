Advertisement Advertise here

Demetrious Johnson joked earlier this week that the UFC owes him nine more title belts, one for each time "Mighty Mouse" has successfully defended his flyweight championship.

Well, now Dana White and Co. owe him 10.

Johnson picked apart Brazilian challenger Wilson Reis before taking him down, catching him in an armbar and forcing him to submit at UFC on Fox in Kansas City on April 15, 2017. The quick-as-blink, third-round victory moved Johnson into a tie with longtime middleweight king Anderson Silva for most consecutive title defense.

"I went back and did a lot of things different in this camp and this is the best I've felt," Johnson said. "I think the crowd recognizes: I'm the best champ to ever step in this Octagon."

Johnson (26-2-1) toyed with the third-ranked Reis (22-7) much of the first two rounds, peppering him with jabs and kicks before deftly slipping away from trouble. But after taking Reis down in the third, he quickly clamped down on an armbar and forced Reis to tap out at the 4:49 mark.

"He looked incredible on his feet," said White, the UFC's president. "Then he goes to the ground and is absolutely dominating, and then he goes for the most dangerous move you could pull off.

"The guy is an absolute freak of nature."

Johnson extended his winning streak to 12 straight to tie Georges St-Pierre for the third-longest run in UFC history. Silva won 16 in a row at his peak, while suspended two-time light heavyweight champ Jon Jones will be riding a 13-fight streak whenever he makes his return.

