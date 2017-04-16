Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    UFC on Fox: Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson


    In the co-main event at UFC on Fox in Kansas City on April 15, 2017, Rose Namajunas connected on a huge kick to Michelle Waterson before leaping onto her back and securing the rear-naked choke that forced Waterson to tap out in the second round.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas (l) takes down Michelle Waterson (r)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas (l) takes down Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas (l) takes down Michelle Waterson (r)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas (l) takes down Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (bottom) is hit by Rose Namajunas
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (bottom) is hit by Rose Namajunas (top) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas (l) puts Michelle Waterson (r) into
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas (l) puts Michelle Waterson (r) into a choke hold during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (bottom) is taken down by Rose
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (bottom) is taken down by Rose Namajunas (top) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas (l) punches Michelle Waterson (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas (l) punches Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas celebrates after defeating Michelle Waterson to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas celebrates after defeating Michelle Waterson to win their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas celebrates after defeating Michelle Waterson to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas celebrates after defeating Michelle Waterson to win their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Rose Namajunas (l) punches Michelle Waterson (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Rose Namajunas (l) punches Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

