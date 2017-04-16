UFC on Fox: Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson
In the co-main event at UFC on Fox in Kansas City on April 15, 2017, Rose Namajunas connected on a huge kick to Michelle Waterson before leaping onto her back and securing the rear-naked choke that forced Waterson to tap out in the second round.
Michelle Waterson (l) battles Rose Namajunas (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas (l) takes down Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas (l) takes down Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Michelle Waterson (bottom) is hit by Rose Namajunas (top) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas (l) puts Michelle Waterson (r) into a choke hold during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Michelle Waterson (bottom) is taken down by Rose Namajunas (top) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas (l) punches Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas celebrates after defeating Michelle Waterson to win their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas celebrates after defeating Michelle Waterson to win their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rose Namajunas (l) punches Michelle Waterson (r) during their Women's Strawweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
