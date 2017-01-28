UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena
Scenes from UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena from Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Sam Alvey (black trunks) fights Nate Marquardt (blue trunks) in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
ADVERTISEMENT
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Sam Alvey (black trunks) fights Nate Marquardt (blue trunks) in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Sam Alvey (black trunks) fights Nate Marquardt (blue trunks) in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Sam Alvey celebrates at the end of his bout against Nate Marquardt in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Marcos Rogerio De Lima of Brazil celebrates his first round win over John Phillips in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: John Phillips (L) fights Marcos Rogerio De Lima of Brazil in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Eric Spicely celebrates his first round win over Alessio Di Chirico of Italy in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Jordan Johnson (blue trunks) fights Henrique da Silva of Brazil in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: John Phillips (L) fights Marcos Rogerio De Lima of Brazil in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Alessio Di Chirico of Italy (white trunks) fights Eric Spicely in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Eric Spicely celebrates his first round win over Alessio Di Chirico of Italy in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Jordan Johnson (blue trunks) fights Henrique da Silva of Brazil in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Jordan Johnson (blue trunks) fights Henrique da Silva of Brazil in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Jordan Johnson (blue trunks) celebrates his win over Henrique da Silva of Brazil in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Li Jingliang of China celebrates his win over Bobby Nash in the Welterweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Bobby Nash (blue trunks) fights Li Jingliang of China in the Welterweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Li Jingliang of China celebrates his win over Bobby Nash in the Welterweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.