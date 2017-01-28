Subscribe
    Mixed Martial Arts

    
    Alessio Di Chirico of Italy (white trunks) fights (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Alessio Di Chirico of Italy (white trunks) fights Eric Spicely in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

    UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena

    Updated

    Scenes from UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena from Pepsi Center in Denver.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Sam Alvey (black trunks) fights Nate Marquardt (blue trunks) in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Raphael Assuncao of Brazil (black trunks) fights Aljamain Sterling (green trunks) in the Bantamweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Sam Alvey celebrates at the end of his bout against Nate Marquardt in the Middleweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Marcos Rogerio De Lima of Brazil celebrates his first round win over John Phillips in the Light Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

