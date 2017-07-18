Something of a first will take place at UFC on Fox this Saturday that goes beyond the inaugural occurrence of live mixed martial arts at Nassau Coliseum.

Fox will go with a three-man team calling the bouts, consisting of Jon Anik on the play-by-play, and retired fighter Brian Stann and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz as the analysts. The UFC has used a three-man booth for some pay-per-view broadcasts recently, but this will be a first for Fox.

Fox’s coverage of UFC Long Island begins at 6 p.m. with four prelim bouts Saturday. The main card starts at 8 p.m. with another four bouts, headlined by Baldwin’s Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum. Four of the six Long Islanders on the card will fight on the Fox broadcast.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, one week away from defending his title against Demian Maia at UFC 214, will work the desk as lead analyst alongside host Curt Menafee at the Coliseum.

UFC Long Island TV schedule

Friday, 6 p.m: UFC Long Island weigh-in show on FS1

Saturday, 6 p.m.: UFC Long Island prelims on Fox and Fox Deportes

Saturday, 8 p.m.: UFC Long Island main card on Fox and Fox Deportes

Saturday, 10 p.m.: UFC Long Island post-fight show on FS2

UFC Long Island fight card

Main card, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins

Gian Villante vs. Patrick Cummins

Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida

Prelims, 6 p.m. on Fox

Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Rafael Natal vs. Eryk Anders

Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira

Damian Grabowski vs. Chase Sherman

Early prelims, 4 p.m. on Fight Pass

Kyle Bochniak vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera

Timothy Johnson vs. Junior Albini

Shane Burgos vs. Godofredo Pepey

Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez