Something of a first will take place at UFC on Fox this Saturday that goes beyond the inaugural occurrence of live mixed martial arts at Nassau Coliseum.
Fox will go with a three-man team calling the bouts, consisting of Jon Anik on the play-by-play, and retired fighter Brian Stann and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz as the analysts. The UFC has used a three-man booth for some pay-per-view broadcasts recently, but this will be a first for Fox.
Fox’s coverage of UFC Long Island begins at 6 p.m. with four prelim bouts Saturday. The main card starts at 8 p.m. with another four bouts, headlined by Baldwin’s Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum. Four of the six Long Islanders on the card will fight on the Fox broadcast.
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, one week away from defending his title against Demian Maia at UFC 214, will work the desk as lead analyst alongside host Curt Menafee at the Coliseum.
UFC Long Island TV schedule
Friday, 6 p.m: UFC Long Island weigh-in show on FS1
Saturday, 6 p.m.: UFC Long Island prelims on Fox and Fox Deportes
Saturday, 8 p.m.: UFC Long Island main card on Fox and Fox Deportes
Saturday, 10 p.m.: UFC Long Island post-fight show on FS2
UFC Long Island fight card
Main card, 8 p.m. ET on Fox
Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins
Gian Villante vs. Patrick Cummins
Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida
Prelims, 6 p.m. on Fox
Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Rafael Natal vs. Eryk Anders
Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira
Damian Grabowski vs. Chase Sherman
Early prelims, 4 p.m. on Fight Pass
Kyle Bochniak vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera
Timothy Johnson vs. Junior Albini
Shane Burgos vs. Godofredo Pepey
Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez
