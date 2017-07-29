The first UFC card at Madison Square Garden last November set records for live gate and attendance.

Time to see if they can do it again.

The UFC will return to New York City for UFC 217 on Nov. 4 at The Garden, the promotion announced during Saturday night’s pay-per-view broadcast of UFC 214. No fights were announced with the event.

The date long had been rumored and reported in MMA circles, but this was the first official word of the event from the UFC.

UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016, was the UFC’s first card in New York after the state legalized mixed martial arts eight months earlier. It included three title fights, headlined by Conor McGregor challenging and beating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title .

That event generated a live gate of $17.7 million at MSG, the biggest ever for the UFC and the largest for a sporting event at the arena. Attendance was 20,427 for fight night and 15,480 for the weigh-ins the day before, both UFC records.

Since then, the UFC has hosted fight cards in Albany, Brooklyn, Buffalo and Long Island. This will be the UFC’s sixth event in New York in the first full year of legalization.

World Series of Fighting hosted a card last New Year’s Eve at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and Bellator promoted a show at The Garden earlier this summer.