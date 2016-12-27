Ronda Rousey's five historic firsts
Ronda Rousey makes her return to the cage Friday after over a year on the shelf, but she still may be the biggest star in the UFC right now, and is among the most dominant female athletes ever in any sport.
With her pioneering rise in mixed martial arts have come a number of athletic firsts in her career. Here's a look at some of them.
Ronda Rousey in the Olympics(Credit: AP)
On Aug. 13, 2008, Ronda Rousey became the first American woman to ever win an Olympic medal in judo. Rousey defeated Annett Boehm of Germany to win a bronze medal at the Beijing Games.
Ronda Rousey in the UFC(Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger)
In November 2012, UFC president Dana White announced that Ronda Rousey had signed with the UFC, making her the first female fighter in the promotion's history.
First UFC women's champion(Credit: AP)
On Dec. 6, 2012, Ronda Rousey was introduced as the UFC's first women's bantamweight champion.
ADVERTISEMENT
First women's bout in UFC
UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013, delivered three firsts for Ronda Rousey: the first women's MMA bout in the UFC, the first women's title fight in the UFC and the first time women headlined a UFC fight card. Rousey submitted Liz Carmouche, the first openly gay fighter in the UFC, by armbar with 11 seconds left in the first round.
First UFC title finish under 15 seconds(Credit: Getty Images)
On Feb. 28, 2015, Ronda Rousey put herself first on the list of the fastest finishes in a title fight. She submitted Cat Zingano in 14 seconds at UFC 184, breaking the previous record (held by Andrei Arlovski) by one second and beating her personal best by two seconds. Conor McGregor later broke the record with his 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.