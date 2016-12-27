Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    +-
    Ronda Rousey poses with her bronze medal on (Credit: Getty Images)

    Ronda Rousey poses with her bronze medal on the podium for the women's -70kg judo competition of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 13, 2008 in Beijing.

    Ronda Rousey's five historic firsts

    Updated
    By

    Ronda Rousey makes her return to the cage Friday after over a year on the shelf, but she still may be the biggest star in the UFC right now, and is among the most dominant female athletes ever in any sport.

    With her pioneering rise in mixed martial arts have come a number of athletic firsts in her career. Here's a look at some of them.

    Ronda Rousey in the Olympics

    On Aug. 13, 2008, Ronda Rousey became the
    (Credit: AP)

    On Aug. 13, 2008, Ronda Rousey became the first American woman to ever win an Olympic medal in judo. Rousey defeated Annett Boehm of Germany to win a bronze medal at the Beijing Games.

    Ronda Rousey in the UFC

    In November 2012, UFC president Dana White announced
    (Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger)

    In November 2012, UFC president Dana White announced that Ronda Rousey had signed with the UFC, making her the first female fighter in the promotion's history.

    First UFC women's champion

    On Dec. 6, 2012, Ronda Rousey was introduced
    (Credit: AP)

    On Dec. 6, 2012, Ronda Rousey was introduced as the UFC's first women's bantamweight champion.

    First women's bout in UFC

    UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013, delivered three

    UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013, delivered three firsts for Ronda Rousey: the first women's MMA bout in the UFC, the first women's title fight in the UFC and the first time women headlined a UFC fight card. Rousey submitted Liz Carmouche, the first openly gay fighter in the UFC, by armbar with 11 seconds left in the first round.

    First UFC title finish under 15 seconds

    On Feb. 28, 2015, Ronda Rousey put herself
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    On Feb. 28, 2015, Ronda Rousey put herself first on the list of the fastest finishes in a title fight. She submitted Cat Zingano in 14 seconds at UFC 184, breaking the previous record (held by Andrei Arlovski) by one second and beating her personal best by two seconds. Conor McGregor later broke the record with his 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo.

