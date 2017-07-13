Gian Villante keeps expanding his portfolio of experience outside the UFC’s octagon.
He has been a guest bartender on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen several times this year. He joined UFC president Dana White and former welterweight champion Matt Serra on an upcoming episode of the reality series “Dana White Lookin’ for a Fight.”
And now, the light heavyweight fighter from Levittown took time out of training for UFC Long Island at Nassau Coliseum to cook alongside renowned chef Lidia Bastianich.
The two met in Manhattan’s Eataly so Villante could learn from the master chef how to make her spaghetti marinara.
Bastianich heads to the Coliseum on Sept. 9 for the Italia Vera Fest. Villante fights Patrick Cummins on July 22.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.