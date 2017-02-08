HIGHLIGHTS Former champion gets more of kick out of MMA

As a handful of UFC fighters flirt with boxing in search of big money fights, the most accomplished boxer ever to compete in the UFC has no intentions of returning to the ring.

Holly Holm said she is happy in the MMA world ahead of her fight against Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title at UFC 208 on Saturday at Barclays Center.

“I don’t want to go back to boxing only because I’m so passionate about MMA right now and that’s where I want to stay,” Holm said. “I loved my boxing career, I loved everything about it. I loved it the entire time I did it, and right now I’m loving my MMA career.”

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has openly discussed a boxing match with unbeaten superstar Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and rival Nate Diaz have even applied for boxing licenses.

Holm says she doesn’t think about boxing too much these days. Still, she would be interested to see McGregor face Mayweather.

“If that’s what [McGregor] wants to do,” Holm said. “People thought I was crazy for going to MMA from boxing, so who’s to say he can’t do the opposite?”

de Randamie doesn’t mind fighting as featherweight

Saturday’s women’s featherweight title fight will be a UFC first, but it won’t be de Randamie’s first time at 145 pounds. Her entire UFC career has been at her preferred class of bantamweight, but “The Iron Lady” twice fought at featherweight in Strikeforce, going 1-1.

A return to 145 wasn’t her plan, but de Randamie is enjoying the perks of the small weight difference.

“I’m in Brooklyn right now, I love food, I die for sweets and everything,” de Randamie said. “It’s amazing, I get to eat. If I fight at 135 I have to watch my food, I have to watch it a lot. It’s a different cut, it’s a harder cut, but it’s good.”