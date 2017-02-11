Wantagh’s Al Iaquinta will make his return to the UFC on April 22 in Nashville against Diego Sanchez, the UFC announced Saturday night.
This will be the first fight for Iaquinta in more than two years. Injuries and a contract dispute have kept Iaquinta away from the octagon.
Iaquinta, ranked No. 14 in the UFC’s lightweight division, is on a four-fight winning streak, with victories over Jorge Masvidal, Joe Lauzon, Ross Pearson and Rodrigo Damm.
Sanchez last fought in November 2016 and won a unanimous decision over Marcin Held.
Iaquinta was supposed to fight Thiago Alves at UFC 205 last November at Madison Square Garden, but he withdrew from the bout amid a contract dispute over financial terms.
Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov will headline UFC Fight Night card.
