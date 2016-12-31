Subscribe
    Andre Harrison (right) lands a kick to the (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison (right) lands a kick to the head of Bruce Boyington (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

    World Series of Fighting 34 at Madison Square Garden

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from World Series of Fighting 34, held on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

    Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated Luiz Firmino at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Marlon Moraes (R) defeated Josinaldo Silva at 135
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Marlon Moraes (R) defeated Josinaldo Silva at 135 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Jon Fitch throws and receives and defeated Jake
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Jon Fitch throws and receives and defeated Jake Shields at 170 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Jon Fitch (L) defeated Jake Shields at 170
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Jon Fitch (L) defeated Jake Shields at 170 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Marlon Moraes is about to get a kick
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Marlon Moraes is about to get a kick but defeated Josinaldo Silva at 135 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Justin Gaethje (R) defeated Luiz Firmino at 155
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje (R) defeated Luiz Firmino at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Justin Gaethje (R) defeated Luiz Firmino at 155
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje defeated Luiz Firmino at 155 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje defeated Luiz Firmino at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Justin Gaethje gets a finger in the eye
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Gaethje gets a finger in the eye of Luiz Firmino who he defeated at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Jared Rosholt (L) gets hit and beat by
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Jared Rosholt (L) gets hit and beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Bruno Santos applies ground and pound to Vagab
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos applies ground and pound to Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Bruno Santos takes a shot by Vagab Vagabov
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos takes a shot by Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Vagab Vagabov looks to kick Bruno Santos at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Vagab Vagabov looks to kick Bruno Santos at 185 pounds. Bruno wins at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Jared Rosholt (L) gets beat by Caio Alencar
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Jared Rosholt (L) gets beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab Vagabov who he defeated at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch (L) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison is preparing to choke out Bruce
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison is preparing to choke out Bruce Boyington who he defeated at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison walks towards ring and defeated Bruce
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison walks towards ring and defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab Vagabov who he defeated at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    David Branch (r) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos applies ground and pound to Vagab
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Bruno Santos applies ground and pound to Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Bruno Santos takes a shot by Vagab Vagabov
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Caio Alencar defeated Jared Rosholt at Heavyweight at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Caio Alencar defeated Jared Rosholt at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Jared Rosholt (R) gets beat by Caio Alencar
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Jared Rosholt (L) gets hit and beat by
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Vagab Vagabov looks to kick Bruno Santos at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

