(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Justin Gaethje takes a shot but still defeated Luiz Firmino at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Marlon Moraes (R) defeated Josinaldo Silva at 135 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jon Fitch throws and receives and defeated Jake Shields at 170 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jon Fitch (L) defeated Jake Shields at 170 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Marlon Moraes is about to get a kick but defeated Josinaldo Silva at 135 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Justin Gaethje (R) defeated Luiz Firmino at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Justin Gaethje gets a finger in the eye of Luiz Firmino who he defeated at 155 pounds due to Dr. stopping fight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jared Rosholt (L) gets hit and beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos applies ground and pound to Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos takes a shot by Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Vagab Vagabov looks to kick Bruno Santos at 185 pounds. Bruno wins at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jared Rosholt (L) gets beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab Vagabov who he defeated at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Andre Harrison is preparing to choke out Bruce Boyington who he defeated at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Andre Harrison walks towards ring and defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab Vagabov who he defeated at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos applies ground and pound to Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos takes a shot by Vagab Vagabov at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Caio Alencar defeated Jared Rosholt at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jared Rosholt (R) gets beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jared Rosholt (L) gets hit and beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Vagab Vagabov looks to kick Bruno Santos at 185 pounds. Bruno wins at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab Vagabov who he defeated at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Caio Alencar defeated Jared Rosholt at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Andre Harrison is preparing to choke out Bruce Boyington who he defeated at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jared Rosholt (L) gets beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Andre Harrison walks towards ring and defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Bruno Santos looks to block shot by Vagab Vagabov who he defeated at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Jared Rosholt (R) gets beat by Caio Alencar at Heavyweight at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marlon Moraes (right) celebrates his stoppage win over Josenaldo Silva during their World Series of Fighting bantamweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marlon Moraes (top) and Josenaldo Silva (bottom) grapple during their World Series of Fighting bantamweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marlon Moraes (right) celebrates his stoppage win over Josenaldo Silva (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting bantamweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marlon Moraes enters the cage for his bantamweight title bout against Josenaldo Silva (not shown) at the World Series of Fighting at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marlon Moraes (left) throws a left kick to the body of Josenaldo Silva (right) during their World Series of Fighting bantamweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marlon Moraes (right) knocks down Josenaldo Silva (left) with a right hand during their World Series of Fighting bantamweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Marlon Moraes (top) throws a right hand at Josenaldo Silva (bottom) during their World Series of Fighting bantamweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) attempts a rear naked choke on Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) ducks a left hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) grapple during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (top) lands a left elbow on Louis Taylor (bottom) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) trade punches during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) chokes out Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) trade punches during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (top) lands a left elbow on Louis Taylor (bottom) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) takes a right hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) David Branch (yellow trunks) takes down Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Shane Kruchten (right) takes a kick from Jeremy Mahon (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Smealinho Rama (top) lands a right hand on Jake Heun (bottom) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Smealinho Rama attempts a heel hook on Jake Heun (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Smealinho Rama (right) lands a right hand on Jake Heun (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Smealinho Rama lifts Jake Heun during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Two time Team USA olympian judoka Kayla Harrison during the World Series of Fighting at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Shane Kruchten is picked up by Jeremy Mahon during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: (L to R) Ray Sefo, Randy Couture, Kayla Harrison and Chuck Liddell during the World Series of Fighting at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Smealinho Rama (right) and Jake Heun (left) trade punches during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Smealinho Rama (left) lands a left hand on Jake Heun (right) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Shane Kruchten (right) and Jeremy Mahon (left) grapple during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Shane Kruchten (bottom) and Jeremy Mahon (top) grapple during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Shane Kruchten (left) and Jeremy Mahon (right) celebrate at the end of their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Shane Kruchten celebrates at the end of his bout against Jeremy Mahon (not shown) at the World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Shane Kruchten (right) takes a left hand from Jeremy Mahon (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Andre Harrison (right) chokes out Bruce Boyington (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Andre Harrison (black trunks) and Bruce Boyington (white/grey trunks) grapple during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) Andre Harrison (right) lands a kick to the head of Bruce Boyington (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.