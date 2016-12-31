World Series of Fighting 34: Marlon Moraes vs. Josenaldo Silva
Marlon Moraes retained his bantamweight title with a victory over Josenaldo Silva at World Series of Fighting 34 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Marlon Moraes (R) defeated Josinaldo Silva at 135 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.
