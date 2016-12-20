World Series of Fighting makes its New York City debut on New Year’s Eve at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
The event features four title fights. It is the second fight card in New York City among the top three MMA promoters since the ban was lifted last March. UFC debuted at The Garden on Nov. 12 with UFC 205.
WSOF NYC main card on NBC, 4 p.m ET
Lightweight title: Justin Gaethje (16-0) vs. Luiz Firmino (19-7)
Welterweight title: Jon Fitch (28-7) vs. Jake Shields (31-8)
Welterweight: Yushin Okami (32-10) vs. Paul Bradley (23-6)
Bantamweight title: Marlon Moraes (16-4) vs. Josenaldo Silva (25-4)
WSOF NYC prelims on NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Middleweight title: David Branch (19-3) vs. Louis Taylor (13-1)
Heavyweight: Jared Rosholt (14-3) vs. Caio Alencar (9-1)
WSOF NYC prelims on WSOF.com, 1 p.m.
Catchweight: Shane Kruchten (11-4) vs. Jeremy Mahon (5-4)
Light heavyweight: Smealinho Rama (9-2) vs. Jake Heun (9-4)
Middleweight: Vagab Vagabov (20-0) vs. Bruno Santos (14-2)
Featherweight: Andre Harrison (14-0) vs. Bruce Boyington (14-9)
Final fight: Tom Marcellino (7-5) vs. Matt Denning (3-4)
