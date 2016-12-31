Subscribe
    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    World Series of Fighting 34: David Branch vs. Louis Taylor


    By   sports@newsday.com

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor to retain his middleweight title at World Series of Fighting 34 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

    David Branch (yellow trunks) takes down Louis Taylor
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    David Branch (yellow trunks) takes down Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

