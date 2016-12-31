(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (L) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor with a choke at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (r) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch (R) defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) David Branch defeated Louis Taylor at 185 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) chokes out Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) attempts a rear naked choke on Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) takes a right hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) David Branch (yellow trunks) takes down Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) ducks a left hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) grapple during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) ducks a left hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (top) lands a left elbow on Louis Taylor (bottom) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) trade punches during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) grapple during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) chokes out Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) and Louis Taylor (blue trunks) trade punches during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (top) lands a left elbow on Louis Taylor (bottom) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) chokes out Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) attempts a rear naked choke on Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) takes a right hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland) NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) takes a right hand from Louis Taylor (blue trunks) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE