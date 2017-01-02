Subscribe
    Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    WSOF NYC: Andre Harrison vs. Bruce Boyington


    By

    Long Island’s Andre Harrison ended his first WSOF bout with ease, defeating Bruce Boyington by rear-naked choke at 1:54 of the first round at WSOF 34 on Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

    Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Andre Harrison applies choke to defeat Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison (right) lands a kick to the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison (right) lands a kick to the head of Bruce Boyington (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison (black trunks) and Bruce Boyington (white/grey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison (black trunks) and Bruce Boyington (white/grey trunks) grapple during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison (black trunks) and Bruce Boyington (white/grey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison (black trunks) and Bruce Boyington (white/grey trunks) grapple during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison (right) chokes out Bruce Boyington (left)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison (right) chokes out Bruce Boyington (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison (right) chokes out Bruce Boyington (left)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison (right) chokes out Bruce Boyington (left) during their World Series of Fighting bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

    Andre Harrison celebrates his 1st round submission win
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ed Mulholland)

    Andre Harrison celebrates his 1st round submission win over Bruce Boyington (not shown) at the World Series of Fighting NYC at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.

