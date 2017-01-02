WSOF NYC: Andre Harrison vs. Bruce Boyington
Long Island’s Andre Harrison ended his first WSOF bout with ease, defeating Bruce Boyington by rear-naked choke at 1:54 of the first round at WSOF 34 on Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Andre Harrison defeated Bruce Boyington at 145 pounds at the World Series of Fighting's NYC debut at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 31, 2016.
