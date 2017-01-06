Dakar Rally 2017
The Dakar Rally is a two-week, 13-stage off-road endurance race. The 2017 race takes place in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia, marking the ninth straight year South America hosted the event. It runs from Jan. 2-14.
UNSPECIFIED, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 05: Milan Engel of the Czech Republic and KTM falls of his a 450 Rally Replica KTM bike in the Classe 2.1 : Super Production during stage four of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia on January 5, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of Monaco (back) and Yamaha's Japanese biker Shinnosuke Kazama compete during Stage 4 of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina and Tupiza in Bolivia, on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFEFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 05: Joaquim Rodrigues of Portugal and Hero Speedbrain rides a 450 Rally Hero Speedbrain bike in the Classe 2.1 : Super Production during stage four of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia on January 5, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05700425 Romanian rider Emanuel Gyenes drives during the 4th stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, and Tupiza, Bolivia, 05 January 2017. EPA/Martín Alipaz
epa05700453 Bolivian rider Walter Nosiglia for Honda in action during the fourth stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, and Tupiza, Bolivia, 05 January 2017. EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ
TOPSHOT - Peugeot's pilot Sebastien Loeb and co-pilot Daniel Elena, both from France, compete during the 2017 Dakar Rally Stage 1 between Asuncion and Resistencia, in Argentina, on January 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFEFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
epa05698514 Portuguese Joaquim Rodrigues during the third stage of the Rally Dakar 2017, between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, 04 January 2017. EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
TOPSHOT - Peugeot's Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz compete during Stage 4 of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina and Tupiza in Bolivia, on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFEFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
UNSPECIFIED, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 04: Xavier De Soultrait of France and Yamaha HFP rides a WR 450 F Yamaha bike in the Classe 2.1 : Super Production ahead of Joan Barreda Bort of Spain and HRC Honda on a CRF450Rally Honda bike during stage three of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy on January 4, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Daniel Domaszewski, of Argentina, rides his Honda quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally between Asuncion, Paraguay and Resistencia, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The race will pass through Bolivia as well. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
TOPSHOT - People watch as competitors pass by during the 2017 Dakar Rally Stage 1 between Asuncion and Resistencia, in Argentina, on January 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFEFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 05: Mikko Hirvonen of Finland and Mini X-Raid drives with co-driver Michel Perin of France in the John Cooper Works Rally Mini car in the Classe : T1.2 : 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Diesel during stage four of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia on January 5, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Echeveste of Argentina and Husqvarna Propia fixes his 450 Rally Husqvarna bike in the Classe 2.2 : Marathon during stage four of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia on January 5, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
TOPSHOT - Peugeot's Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz compete during Stage 4 of the 2017 Dakar Rally between San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina and Tupiza in Bolivia, on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFEFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 03: Goncalo Reis of Portugal and KTM Portugal rides a 450 KTM Rally Raid KTM bike in the Classe 2.2 : Marathon during stage two of the 2017 Dakar Rally between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman on January 3, 2017 at an unspecified location in Argentina. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
epa05700014 Portuguese Helder Rodrigues during the fourth stage of the Rally Dakar 2017, between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, and Tupiza, Bolivia, 05 January 2017. EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
French Stephane Peterhansel drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage of the Rally Dakar 2017, between Tupiza and Oruro, in Bolivia, 06 January 2017.
epa05700449 Australian rider Matthew Hart for Husqvarna in action during the fourth stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, and Tupiza, Bolivia, 05 January 2017. EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ
ADVERTISEMENT
Suzuki car driver Tim Coronel, of the Netherlands, is covered in dirt after completing the second stage of the Dakar Rally, between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The race started in Paraguay and will pass through Bolivia as well.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 photo, Poland's Kamil Winiewski kicks up dust with his Yamaha quad during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between the San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
France's Adrien Van Beveren races his Yamaha motorbike at the end of the second stage of the Dakar Rally, between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The race started in Paraguay and will pass through Bolivia as well. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.