Danica Patrick's awards show dress choices through the years
When the occasion calls for something other than a fire suit, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is up for the challenge.
A decade of fame on the track has led to quite a few awards show invitations off of it.
Patrick has donned many different styles of dresses for walking the red carpet and taking the stage.
NASCAR's Danica Patrick in dresses(Credit: Getty/Frank Micelotta)
Danica Patrick dons a dress for the '1st Annual Video Game Awards' at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 2, 2003.
Race car driver Danica Patrick dons a dress for the 13th Annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 13, 2005 in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. She was nominated for best breakthrough athlete.
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the 2006 ESPY Awards in Hollywood on July 12, 2006.
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the 15th annual ESPY Awards on July 11, 2007.
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the ESPY Awards on July 16, 2008.
Danica Patrick arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2008.
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the 2009 ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009 in Los Angeles.
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 14, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at The 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. (July 13, 2011)
Race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards. (July 11, 2012)
Nationwide driver Danica Patrick poses with the Most Popular Driver Award during the NASCAR Nationwide Series And Camping World Truck Awards Banquet at Loews Miami Beach in Florida on Nov. 19, 2012.
NASCAR race car driver Danica Patrick arrives at the 26th annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on March 23, 2013.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 17, 2013.
Danica Patrick, along with boyfriend and fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., arrive at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series awards ceremony on Dec. 6, 2013 at The Wynn Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Danica Patrick arrives to co-host the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, in Las Vegas.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, left, and singer Trace Adkins co-host the American Country Awards 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 10, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick co-hosts the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Dec. 10, 2013 in Las Vegas.
Danica Patrick is wearing a big smile to go with her matching pink dress and cowgirl hat while sharing the stage with country singer/Danica wannabe Trace Adkins at the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Dec. 10, 2013 in Las Vegas.
Co-hosts Danica Patrick and Trace Adkins speak onstage during the 2013 American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. (Dec. 10, 2013)
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, July 16, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Danica Patrick walks the red carpet at CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 2, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick attends he 2015 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles.
Danica Patrick and fellow NASCAR driver/boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. attend the 2016 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Race car driver Danica Patrick attends the 2016 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles.
NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick attend the NASCAR Foundation's inaugural honors gala at the Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in New York. (Photo Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
OK, she not actually in a "dress," but how can we leave this out? Danica Patrick performs dressed as a showgirl from the "Jubilee!" show as she co-hosts the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2013.
