Roger Turbush’s No. 88 truck has crossed the finish line first in the Super Pro Truck Series a record 30 times. The next time fans see his 88 take a checkered flag, it will be in a different division.

After Turbush picked up his 30th win on Saturday, he officially moved on from the Truck Series to NASCAR Modifieds, a move he said has been in the works since the beginning of June.

Lou Maestri has 29 wins in the series and is still active, but for now, Turbush is alone at the top.

“It’s great to do it in such a short amount of time,” said the 36-year-old Turbush, of Baiting Hollow. “I started in the division in 2008.

“When I got to 30 wins, I started thinking about everything. My dad’s the all-time Charger winner. My brother, I think he was No. 2. To have them No. 1 and 2 in that division, and now I’m No. 1 in trucks, that’s quite an accomplishment for my family.”

Turbush was also the New England Pro Truck Series champion in 2015.

Now Turbush will try his hand in NASCAR Modifieds for the rest of the season in hopes of acclimating to the style of racing. It was previously a dream of his to compete in the division.

“I always wanted to, but I never thought I’d be able to financially,” Turbush said. “I figured trucks is going to be the best I’d ever do. I’m just fortunate that somebody noticed me and wanted me to go in to Modified racing.”

When Turbush received interest about Modifieds in June, he said he sought a buyer for his truck because he wouldn’t be able to race both. But when interest waned, he knew he had to get another win under his belt before making the full-time change.

Luckily for him, he did. And now he isn’t looking back.

“Everybody wants to be at the top level of racing,” he said.

Turbush said he has turned to his friend, Tom Rogers, and his brother-in-law, Dave Brigati, for advice in the new class, which he said could be a challenge because of the speed. He said he wants to use the rest of the season to adapt to the way the other drivers race.

And his decision to carry No. 88 over was a simple one. The number signifies the rich racing history of the Turbush family.

“My father was No. 8, my brother was 81, my grandfather was No. 1, so I figured I’d go double-eights,” he said. “I didn’t want to go with either of their numbers, but I figured I’d keep eight in the family.”

A family that has taken a lot of checkered flags over the years.